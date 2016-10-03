Playbill Playlist: Thanksgiving Edition

Whether traveling to family, cooking the big meal in the kitchen, or needing some pre-dinner musical stylings, this playlist hits the spot.

As Tony nominee Burt Bacharach once wrote, “It’s turkey lurkey time!” But if we’re being honest, it can be a slog until you actually sit down to that tasty meal.

This week’s Playbill Playllist caters to fill the hours of travel or cooking—and can even double as your pre-dinner playlist. From jazzy standards to holiday tunes, this soundtrack will keep things light. And we’ve added a track from The Band’s Visit and Once On This Island’s “Mama Will Provide” as an homage to all the proverbial mamas cooking to provide for their families—and a nod to Asaka’s pre-show grilling.

For musical theatre-inspired playlists for any occasion, follow Playbill on Spotify.

THANKSGIVING TIME

Think the jaunty “Turkey Lurkey Time” from Promises, Promises. Think Billy Porter’s saucy rendition of “Don’t Rain On My Parade.” Think Brian Stokes Mitchell’s soulful “Grateful.”



