Playbill Presents: The 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Surprise your family and friends with these gifts, perfect for any fan of the theatre.

The holiday season is in full swing and Playbill is here to help readers pick out that perfect gift for the theatre fan in their life. With everything from books to albums, to small mementos and ornaments, here are our top picks to give the theatre fanatic in your life—or, add these items to your wish list! (Just click the product name to purchase.)

Check out PlaybillStore.com for even more gift ideas, including Playbill swag, songbooks, and show-specific trinkets.

Broadway Legends: Angela Lansbury Holiday Ornament

Celebrate the Tony-winning star on your tree this year Angela Lansbury as Mame. Designed by Glen Hanson and the Christopher Radko Company, proceeds from this ornament benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.







2019 Playbill Ornaments from The Broadway Cares Classic Collection

We’ve got six new Playbill covers to hang on your tree this year and they’re all fan favorites! This set includes Dreamgirls, Evita, Hamilton, Jekyll & Hyde, Mame, and Matilda.







The New Black Playbill Pajamas

Sleep comfortably wearing Playbill covers from some of your favorite shows like Hamilton, Come From Away, Annie, The Lion King, and more. Available for both men and women!







On Broadway: The 2020 Playbill Wall Calendar

Stay up-to-date and track your auditions with this calendar featuring one musical each month, including the Playbill cover and production information for each. This year’s edition includes Miss Saigon, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and The Phantom of the Opera.







Broadway Baby Onesie

The perfect gift for any newborn in a theatre-loving family. It is designed with three bottom snaps and lapped shoulders for easy dressing. On the front, it says "Broadway Baby In Training" with the Playbill logo on the back.







Moulin Rouge! mug

Sip coffee and be transported back to the dance halls of yesteryear with this red ceramic 11oz. mug featuring the gorgeous full color Moulin Rouge! key art.



Holiday Christmas Albums

No less than three holiday albums were released this year by Broadway alums. Tony winner Idina Menzel welcomes A Season of Love, and Glee’s Lea Michele celebrates Christmas in the City while Wicked alum Ana Gasteyer puts a jazzy spin on the holidays with sugar & booze. All are available for digital streaming and download or wherever albums are sold.



A BroadwayHD Gift Subscription

This streaming service offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theatre productions from Broadway, the West End, and beyond. Fans can expect to see shows like Sweeney Todd with Tony winners Angela Lansbury and George Hearn, The King and I with Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, and Phyllida Lloyd’s recent production of Julius Caesar, part of the National Theatre’s all-female Shakespeare Trilogy.



Broadway Records

Celebrate music with one of the Great White Way’s most expansive record labels. Recent releases include Brian Stokes Mitchell covering Broadway musical standards on his new album Plays With Music (listen to an exclusive track here ); the live recording of the late Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley’s Broadway and Beyond concert at 54 Below; Michael Longoria’s Like They Do In The Movies with covers from Hollywood hits; and Randy Rainbow’s holiday celebration Hey Gurl, It’s Christmas.







The Lights of Broadway Show Cards

Encourage your loved ones to show off their favorite Broadway stars and trivia with these collectible cards. Each pack comes with five of 141 performer and show cards including Adrienne Warren, Heidi Schrek, and Hadestown. Entire collections are available, as well. These cards are produced by Squigs and Dori Berinstein with artwork by Squigs.



Carols for a Cure

Don’t just give the gift of music this season—the purchase of this charitable album benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS charity. Tracks include “Carol of the Beetlebells” by the cast of Beetlejuice, “Drey Dreydele” from the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, and “O Christmas Tree” from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme.



TDF Gift Certificate

Get this gift card to the TKTS discount tickets booth so your friends and family can decide which show to see themselves! The certificate can also be used to purchase full-priced tickets in advance. Available in denominations of $25, $50, $100 and $150.







Broadway Pins

Looking for some special Broadway flair to add to your bag or outfit? Look no further than Broadway Pins. These enamel lapel pins feature the faces of Broadway legends such as Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, and Mandy Patinkin (pictured), as well as Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, and more—with new designs on the way.

