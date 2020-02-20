Playbill Vault's Today in Theatre History: February 20

1893 Birthday of playwright and producer Russel Crouse, whose prodigious output of scripts—many in partnership with Howard Lindsay—includes State of the Union and The Great Sebastians; the librettos to The Sound of Music, Call Me Madam, and Anything Goes; and the play that is still the longest-running non-musical in Broadway history, Life With Father.

1905 Augustus Thomas finds inspiration for a play from a series of drawings by Charles Dana Gibson, illustrator of the Gibson Girl. The Education of Mr. Pipp, a comedy, stars Digby Bell and Kate Denin Wilson. It runs at New York's Liberty Theatre for 10 weeks.

1917 When newlyweds must hide their marriage—Oh, Boy! Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse collaborate on the musical, and Jerome Kern scores. Hit song: "Till the Clouds Roll By."

1928 Chester Morris and Elsie Lawson are the Whispering Friends. George M. Cohan's farce runs 14 weeks at the Hudson Theatre. William Harrigan and Anne Showmaker co-star.

1934 Gertrude Stein and Virgil Thomson collaborate on an unusual Broadway "opera," Four Saints in Three Acts. It runs 32 performances at the 44th Street Theatre, followed by a 16 performance return engagement at the Empire Theatre.

1954 American producer, director, and actor Augustin Duncan dies in Astoria, New York. In 1922 he directed and starred in Eugene O'Neill's The First Man, and in 1926 he starred in and directed Sean O'Casey's Juno and the Paycock. He was 81 years old.

1973 Demonstrating the difference in sensibilities between London and New York, the farce No Sex Please, We're British, opens at Broadway's Ritz Theatre en route to a 16-performance flop run. The London original continues for a run of 6,761 performances, their longest-running comedy ever.

1980 The Broadway premiere of Lanford Wilson's Talley's Folly opens at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The play is the prequel to Wilson's Fifth of July which, also under the direction of Marshall W. Mason, opens later in the year.

1983 Birthday of future Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller. She receives a Tony nomination for her 2011 Broadway debut in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, and wins Best Actress in a Musical for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Other Broadway credits include The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Waitress, and Carousel.

2003 First Off-Broadway performance for the puppet/human musical Avenue Q at the Vineyard Theatre. The show by Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx, and Jeff Whitty earns raves, moves to Broadway, and wins the Tony Award as Best Musical.

2002 James B. McKenzie, 41-year veteran of running the landmark Westport Country Playhouse summer theatre in Connecticut, dies at age 74.

2007 Janet Blair, who began her life as a singer and then turned to acting in films such as My Sister Eileen and major tours of shows such as South Pacific and Mame, dies at age 85.

2014 Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman's musical The Bridges of Madison County, based on the Robert James Waller romance novel about a woman who sees love anew when a rugged photographer pulls into town, opens on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Kelli O'Hara and Steven Pasquale star. Although the production only lasts 100 performances, Brown wins Tony Awards for his orchestrations and score.

2019 Mark Bramble, a three-time Tony Award nominee who authored the librettos for the Broadway musicals Barnum and 42nd Street, dies in at age 68.

More of Today's Birthdays: Robert Altman 1925. Sidney Poitier 1927. Sandy Duncan 1946. Brenda Blethyn 1946. Lili Taylor 1967. Lauren Ambrose 1978.

Watch highlights from the 2014 Broadway production of The Bridges of Madison County:

