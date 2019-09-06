Playbill Vault's Today in Theatre History: September 6

1919 After 30 days, 37 closed productions, and 16 prevented openings, the Actors' Equity strike is settled at 3 AM. The strike, which began on August 7, is the longest in American theatre history.

1952 Gertrude Lawrence, who originated the roles of Anna in The King and I and Amanda in Private Lives, dies at age 54. She had been admitted to the hospital a few weeks earlier, after fainting following a matinee performance in The King and I. One of her last requests was that Brynner, her leading man in the show, be upgraded in the posters and Playbills from below to above-the-title billing, sharing star billing with whomever would play Anna in other performances.

1955 Paul Muni’s left eye is removed because of a tumor. He leaves Inherit the Wind and is replaced by Melvyn Douglas.

1979 A revival of the musical Peter Pan opens at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with Sandy Duncan as Peter and George Rose as Captain Hook. It runs 554 performances, more than three times as long as the original. Future years see more Pan revivals, starring Cathy Rigby.

1985 Andre Gregory, Arthur Rubin, Barbara Cook, George Hearn, Mandy Patinkin, Lee Remick, Jim Walton, Howard McGillin, Daisy Prince, Liz Callaway, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Liliane Montevecchi, Elaine Stritch, Phyllis Newman, Carol Burnett, Licia Albanese, and Erie Mills convene upon the stage at Avery Fisher Hall to perform a concert version of Stephen Sondheim's Follies. Originally produced on Broadway in 1971, the musical later receives full Broadway revivals in 2001 and 2011.

2000 Ralph Fiennes, who played Hamlet on Broadway in 1995, returns to New York City in two other Shakespearean roles. The British actor alternates in the leads of the Almeida Theatre Company's productions of Richard II and Coriolanus at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Jonathan Kent, who helmed Fiennes in Hamlet, takes on directorial duties again for the productions.

2012 Following a three-year hiatus, Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway returns to New York with Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking, opening Off-Broadway at the 47th Street Theatre. Marking the long-running revue's 30th anniversary, the show features spoofs of Porgy and Bess, Once, Evita, Anything Goes, Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, Newsies, The Book of Mormon, and Nice Work if You Can Get It, among others.

2013 Lear deBessonet and Todd Almond's musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, utilizing a 200-person cast comprising professional actors and members of the public, begins performances at the Delacorte Theater as part of The Public Theater's Public Works initiative. Co-writer Almond, Laura Benanti, Norm Lewis, Carson Elrod, Jeff Hiller, and Jacob Ming-Trent star.

2016 A 60th anniversary revival of Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady, directed by original Eliza Doolittle, Julie Andrews, opens at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. The production stars Olivier Award winner Alex Jennings as Professor Higgins and young Australian star Anna O'Byrne as Eliza.

Today's Birthdays: James K. Hackett 1869. Otto Kruger 1885. Billy Rose 1899. Jo Anne Worley 1937. Swoosie Kurtz 1944. Jane Curtin 1947. Rosie Perez 1964. Anika Noni Rose 1972. Bertie Carvel 1977.

Watch highlights from Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking:

