Playbill’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Mixtape

Haven’t put together your New Year’s Eve playlist yet? Just use ours.

No matter who you’re with while ringing in 2019, we know that the soundtrack can make or break the evening. In between holiday shopping and caroling, when would you have time to put one together? The Playbill Mixtape is here to ensure you welcome the new year with style, class, and Broadway fun. Pump this through your speakers and get ready to sing and dance with your best friends in your living room.

ROCKIN’ NEW YEAR’S EVE

Think celebratory sass like “Raise Your Glass” from the cast of Glee. Think spirit-lifting like “Steal Your Rock n Roll” from Memphis.

