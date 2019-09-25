Playing on Air’s James Stevenson Prize Winners Announced

Three new comedic short plays were selected, with the top prize going to Playwrights Realm Writing Fellows alum Jason Gray Platt.

Three playwrights have been selected for Playing on Air’s James Stevenson Prize, an award for new comedic short plays. The 2019 winner is Human Resources by Jason Gray Platt, with second prize going to The Clam by Amanda Quaid, and third prize to Proofreading by Amy Crider.

The trio of works were chosen out of 900 submissions, with first place receiving a live recording and a $7,500 prize. The awards celebrate works that embody the spirit of noted author and New York cartoonist Stevenson. Last year’s winners were Hate Baby by Gracie Gardner, Hedgehog Years by Lily Akerman, and Horse Latitudes by Elizabeth Logun

Platt’s Human Resources, about a young tech worker who’s asked to lie about his race so his company can claim him as a “diversity hire,” and Quaid’s The Clam, about a bivalve in therapy, will be recorded live at Playing on Air’s benefit at The Pershing Square Signature Center November 18. Playing on Air will then release both audio productions nationally on public radio and podcast in 2020.

“Like James Stevenson, I find a lot of delightful absurdity in the world, and it's wonderful to get a small piece of that absurdity out of my head and onto paper,” said Platt.

“The premise of the James Stevenson contest is such a playful, provocative challenge,” said Quaid. “It’s a real honor to share [this play] and celebrate Stevenson’s legacy.”

