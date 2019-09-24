Playwright and Producer Iyvon Edebiri Wins 2019 Mark O’Donnell Prize

Industry News   Playwright and Producer Iyvon Edebiri Wins 2019 Mark O’Donnell Prize
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 24, 2019
 
Founded in honor of the late Tony-winning book writer of Hairspray, the award recognizes emerging theatre artists or entrepreneurs who show promise in a range of talents throughout the industry.
Jack Tantleff, Steve O&#39;Donnell, Iyvon Edebiri, Tim Sanford, and Joseph Benencasa.
Brooklyn-based theatre artist and producer Iyvon Edebiri has won the 2019 Mark O’Donnell Prize. Seeded through a gift from the estate of late Tony Award–winning book writer of Hairspray, the annual prize is presented to emerging theatre artists and entrepreneurs who show promise across a variety of mediums.

The Actors Fund and Playwrights Horizons co-administer the award, which comes with a cash prize of $15,000. Recipients also receive artistic support through the use of The Mark O’Donnell Theater at The Actors Fund Arts Center for one week to develop a reading of a new work, as well as counseling from The Actors Fund on how to apply for affordable housing and obtain health insurance.

Edebiri is a creative producer, company manager, and dramaturg, and serves as Artistic Director and host of The Parsnip Ship, a monthly new works series showcasing collaborations between under-produced playwrights, musicians, and composers. Inspired by the radio-play format, the works are recorded live at the Mark O’Donnell Theatre and available to stream online. She is a recipient of a Fulbright Research Fellowship and the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. She was recently an Americans for the Arts DIAL Fellow and a Fellow of The DO School Future of Audio Entertainment program in Berlin. She is a graduate of Brandeis University, and holds an M.A. in Arts Administration from Baruch College.

