Playwrights, Songwriters, and More Team Up for Climate Change Theatre Action Event

The presentation, aimed at "setting the stage for a better planet" will take place September 15.

Playwrights, songwriters, activists, and scientists will come together for Climate Change Theatre Action: Setting the Stage for a Better Planet, a series of plays, songs, and discussions surrounding the pressing issue of climate change. The event, co-produced by The Arctic Cycle and Poetic People Power, will take place September 15 at 3:30 PM at the Lower East Side's Caveat.

The presentation will feature original five-minute plays by writers from around the world. The playwrights include Hassan Abdulrazzak (Iraq/Czech Republic/U.K.), Chantal Bilodeau (U.S./Canada), Jordan Hall (Canada), Vinicius Jatobá (Brazil), and Caridad Svich (U.S.).

“Stories, in all of their myriad forms, have shaped our world and how we see ourselves in it. They are way more powerful than we give them credit for,” The Arctic Cycle Founding Artistic Director Chantal Bilodeau said in a statement. “Finding the right stories for this moment in time, stories that can help us transcend the current crisis and create a better future for all, is a matter of survival.”

The show will also include spoken word poetry by Bogar Alonso and Shetal Shah and an original song by Tara Bracco. The artists will be joined by environmental reporter Janet Babin, climate change scientist Katie Marvel, Director of the Climate Museum Miranda Massie, and environmental policy expert Katie Walsh. Playwright and actor Giovanni Ortega will emcee.

The event marks the launch of Climate Change Theatre Action 2019, a 13-week worldwide series of over 200 theatrical presentations encouraging communities to act on climate change. CCTA 2019 spans from September 15 to December 21 to coincide with the United Nations Santiago Climate Change Conference.

For more information, ClimateChangeTheatreAction.com.