Porchlight’s Sunset Boulevard, Starring Hollis Resnik, Begins October 11

By Andrew Gans
Oct 11, 2019
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will continue at the Chicago venue through November 24.
Hollis Resnik in <i>Sunset</i> <i>Boulevard</i>
Hollis Resnik in Sunset Boulevard Joe Mazza

Porchlight Music Theatre’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, starring 12-time Joseph Jefferson Award winner Hollis Resnik as faded silent-screen star Norma Desmond, begins October 11.

Directed by Michael Weber with choreography by Shanna VanDerwerker and music direction by Aaron Benham, the limited engagement, which launches the Chicago company's 25th season, continues through November 24 at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts

The cast also features Billy Rude as Joe Gillis, Michelle Lauto as Betty Schaefer, Larry Adams as Max Von Meyerling, Joe Giovanetti as Artie Green, and David Girolmo as Cecil B. DeMille. The ensemble includes Anna Brockman, Marcellus Burt, Justin Cavazos, Shane Roberie, Laz Estrada, Brian Healey, Alex Jackson, Ronald Keaton, Molly Kral, Mandy Modic, Michelle Owens, Danny Spagnuolo, Laura Sportello, and Ambria Sylvain.

Based on the 1950 Billy Wilder film, Sunset Boulevard has music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics and book by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

The production team also includes wig designer Kevin Barthel, projection designer Anthony Churchill, lighting designer Maggie Fullilove-Nugent, sound designer Robert Hornbostel, set designer Jeff Kmiec, costume designer Bill Morey, and stage manager Michael Hendricks.

(Updated October 11, 2019)

