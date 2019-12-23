Porgy and Bess, Starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue, Sets PBS Broadcast Date

The Gershwin opera is one of five that will be seen on PBS during the 14th season of the Great Performances at The Met series.

The George and Ira Gershwin and DuBose Heyward opera Porgy and Bess, starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles, will air on PBS stations around the country July 17, 2020.

The classic opera, set on Catfish Row—a fictional town inspired the African-American “Gullah” culture of South Carolina—is one of five operas that will air on PBS in 2020 as part of the 14th season of the Great Performances at The Met series. This staging of Porgy and Bess also features Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary. The James Robinson-helmed production made its New York premiere in September following runs at the English National Opera and Dutch National Opera. The staging also features choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy, Once on This Island).

The 14th season will launch January 5 with the French tale of Manon. Soprano Lisette Oropesa stars in the title role, alongside tenor Michael Fabiano as Chevalier des Grieux. They are joined by Artur Ruciński as Lescaut, Brett Polegato as de Brétigny, Kwangchul Youn as Comte des Grieux, and Carlo Bosi as Guillot de Morfontaine. Maurizio Benini conducts, and soprano Nadine Sierra hosts. Laurent Pelly’s production of Massenet’s Manon is set in France and begins with Lescaut waiting for the arrival of his young cousin Manon, who is on her way to enter a convent.

The series will continue March 20 with Puccini's final opera, Turandot. Christine Goerke stars in the title role, an alluring, yet cold-hearted princess in mythic Peking. The company also includes tenor Yusif Eyvazov, who plays Calàf, and gets to perform what is perhaps the most famous tenor aria of all time, “Nessun Dorma.” Also featured: soprano Eleonora Buratto as Liu and bass-baritone James Morris as Timur, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Akhnaten, starring countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the radical pharaoh of ancient Egypt, will air April 5. Mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges makes her Met debut as his wife, Nefertiti. Akhnaten is the third work in composer Phillip Glass’ series of three operas (preceded by Einstein on the Beach and Satyagraha) and explores the complicated force that ensues when power and faith clash. Making her Met debut, Karen Kamensek conducts.

Agrippina, which will be broadcast June 7, stars Joyce DiDonato in the title role with mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey as Nerone, soprano Brenda Rae as Poppea, countertenor Iestyn Davies as Ottone, and Matthew Rose as Claudius. Although based on serious events, Handel crafted a black comedy, offering a lighthearted and satirical spin on this tale of a ruthless mother determined to make her son the emperor of Rome.

