Pose Star Mj Rodriguez, Cynthia Nixon, Alan Cumming, and More Tapped for MCC's Game Night

By Olivia Clement
Oct 04, 2019
 
The one-night-only fundraiser will be hosted by Julianna Margulies, Judith Light, Piper Perabo, and Peter Hedges.
Pose_Season_2_Premiere_2019_HR
Mj Rodriguez Joseph Marzullo/WENN

MCC Theater will welcome a slew of stars from the stage and screen for its upcoming benefit, Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night on November 3 at New York City's The Garage.

The lineup of performers includes Tony and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony winners Alan Cumming and Jane Krakowski, Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale, Tony nominees Thomas Sadoski and Yul Vazquez, and Katie Holmes, Michael Kelly, Samantha Mathis, Mj Rodriguez, and Amanda Seyfried.

The one-night-only event will be co-hosted by Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Judith Light (Transparent), Piper Perabo (Turn Up Charlie), and Peter Hedges (Ben Is Back), who will each be the captain of team.

The teams will face off in a series of party games to compete for the coveted title of MCC Game Night Champion. Click here for tickets.

MCC currently presents the world premiere of The Wrong Man, a new musical by Ross Golan that opens Off-Broadway October 7.

Production Photos: The Wrong Man at MCC Theater

Production Photos: The Wrong Man at MCC Theater

The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR.jpg
Joshua Henry and the Cast of The Wrong Man Matthew Murphy
The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR-2.jpg
Joshua Henry and the Cast of The Wrong Man Matthew Murphy
The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR-3.jpg
Ryan Vasquez, Kyle Robinson, and Tilly Evans-Krueger Matthew Murphy
The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR-4.jpg
Joshua Henry Matthew Murphy
The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR-6.jpg
Ciara Renée and Joshua Henry Matthew Murphy
The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR-7.jpg
Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée Matthew Murphy
The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR-8.jpg
Ryan Vasquez and the Cast of The Wrong Man Matthew Murphy
The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR-9.jpg
Joshua Henry and the Cast of The Wrong Man Matthew Murphy
The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR-10.jpg
Joshua Henry and the Cast of The Wrong Man Matthew Murphy
The Wrong Man_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR-5.jpg
Ryan Vasquez and Ciara Renée Matthew Murphy
