Pose Star Mj Rodriguez, Cynthia Nixon, Alan Cumming, and More Tapped for MCC's Game Night

The one-night-only fundraiser will be hosted by Julianna Margulies, Judith Light, Piper Perabo, and Peter Hedges.

MCC Theater will welcome a slew of stars from the stage and screen for its upcoming benefit, Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night on November 3 at New York City's The Garage.

The lineup of performers includes Tony and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony winners Alan Cumming and Jane Krakowski, Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale, Tony nominees Thomas Sadoski and Yul Vazquez, and Katie Holmes, Michael Kelly, Samantha Mathis, Mj Rodriguez, and Amanda Seyfried.

The one-night-only event will be co-hosted by Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Judith Light (Transparent), Piper Perabo (Turn Up Charlie), and Peter Hedges (Ben Is Back), who will each be the captain of team.

The teams will face off in a series of party games to compete for the coveted title of MCC Game Night Champion. Click here for tickets.

MCC currently presents the world premiere of The Wrong Man, a new musical by Ross Golan that opens Off-Broadway October 7.

