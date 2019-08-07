Pose’s Ryan Jamaal Swain, Tony Nominee Forrest McClendon, More Among Cast of Thoughts of a Colored Man

Keenan Scott II’s play is a co-production between Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage.

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Keenan Scott II’s Thoughts of a Colored Man, a co-production between Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III with choreography by Millicent Marie Johnnie, Thoughts of a Colored Man will play Syracuse Stage September 4–22 and subsequently Baltimore Center Stage October 10–November 10.

The cast will be led by Jerome Preston Bates (American Son), Brandon Dion Gregory (Let the Church Say Amen), Tony nominee Forrest McClendon, (The Scottsboro Boys), Reynaldo Piniella (The Death of the Last Black Man), Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose), Jody Reynard (Summer), and Garrett Turner (Half Time) with dancers Ashley Pierre-Louis and Hollie E. Wright and DJ Chesney Snow (In Transit).

In the new play, the sun rises on an ordinary day in New York as seven men are about to discover the extraordinary. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century. The play sheds light into the hearts and minds of a community of men searching for their most triumphant selves.

The production will also have music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony nominee Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud), costume design by Tony nominee and Drama Desk winner Toni-Leslie James (Come From Away) and Devario D. Simmons (In The Next Room at Theatre VCU), lighting design by Ryan O’Gara (A Night with Janis Joplin national tour), projection design by Tony and Drama Desk nominee Sven Ortel (Newsies), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Fires in the Mirror at Signature Theatre Company). Casting is by Calleri Casting.

Producers are Brian Moreland (Sea Wall / A Life) and Ron Simons (Ain’t Too Proud).

