Present Laughter and The Wolves Alum Tedra Millan to Lead Industry Reading of Late Summer Scenes

Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs the romantic comedy by David Glass.

Broadway alum and Drama Desk winner Tedra Millan (Present Laughter, The Wolves) will star in an industry reading of Late Summer Scenes by David Glass (Experimental Design for Biologists) at Open Jar Studios December 5. The reading is directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Downstairs, Hatef!*k).

Joining Millan in the cast are Heidi Armbruster (Disgraced, TV Land’s Younger), Nicholas Ashe (Choir Boy, OWN’s Queen Sugar), Chris Henry Coffey (Water by the Spoonful, Bronx Bombers), Malika Samuel (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), and Eric Wiegand (The Test, WGN America’s Outsiders), with Elizabeth O'Donnell (Clubbed Thumb, The Tank) reading stage directions.

Late Summer Scenes follows high school student Caleb and his parents as they try to create a more romantic path for their son. In order to achieve their goal, they immerse Caleb in a world from more romantic times. Despite their efforts, the confusion of first love and relationships negotiated in today’s environment remain and cause a struggle from an unexpected source.

The comedy is written with a lens focus on the #MeToo Movement, asking how young lovers should communicate and be together today and how our present-day society and culture control us.

Oliver Roth and OHenry Productions (Slave Play, The Inheritance) serve as line producer and general manager, respectively.

Industry members interested in attending can RSVP by emailing latesummerscenes@gmail.com.