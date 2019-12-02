Present Laughter and The Wolves Alum Tedra Millan to Lead Industry Reading of Late Summer Scenes

By Dan Meyer
Dec 02, 2019
 
Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs the romantic comedy by David Glass.
Tedra Millan Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alum and Drama Desk winner Tedra Millan (Present Laughter, The Wolves) will star in an industry reading of Late Summer Scenes by David Glass (Experimental Design for Biologists) at Open Jar Studios December 5. The reading is directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Downstairs, Hatef!*k).

Joining Millan in the cast are Heidi Armbruster (Disgraced, TV Land’s Younger), Nicholas Ashe (Choir Boy, OWN’s Queen Sugar), Chris Henry Coffey (Water by the Spoonful, Bronx Bombers), Malika Samuel (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), and Eric Wiegand (The Test, WGN America’s Outsiders), with Elizabeth O'Donnell (Clubbed Thumb, The Tank) reading stage directions.

Late Summer Scenes follows high school student Caleb and his parents as they try to create a more romantic path for their son. In order to achieve their goal, they immerse Caleb in a world from more romantic times. Despite their efforts, the confusion of first love and relationships negotiated in today’s environment remain and cause a struggle from an unexpected source.

The comedy is written with a lens focus on the #MeToo Movement, asking how young lovers should communicate and be together today and how our present-day society and culture control us.

Oliver Roth and OHenry Productions (Slave Play, The Inheritance) serve as line producer and general manager, respectively.

Industry members interested in attending can RSVP by emailing latesummerscenes@gmail.com.

Snaps for Opening Night: Present Laughter’s Tedra Millan Gets Glam

Snaps for Opening Night: Present Laughter’s Tedra Millan Gets Glam

The actor makes her Broadway debut in the comedy starring Kevin Kline, Cobie Smulders, and Kate Burton.

18 PHOTOS
Tedra Millan heads offstage after opening night of Present Laughter. Roberto Araujo
Millan makes her Broadway debut as Daphne Stillington in her costume designed by Susan Hilferty. Roberto Araujo
Millan’s opening night gifts. Roberto Araujo
The glass figure is an opening night gift tradition for all Jujamcyn shows. Roberto Araujo
Millan surrounds herself with her favorite things in her dressing room. Roberto Araujo
Sandra Shipley, who shares Millan’s dressing room, congratulates her on her Broadway debut! Roberto Araujo
The stage makeup comes off and Satsuki Soma gets to work on her makeup for the festivities at Gotham Hall. Roberto Araujo
First step: eyes. Roberto Araujo
Meanwhile Sabana Majeed begins on Millan’s hair. Roberto Araujo
Majeed starts by braiding her dark locks back as a base. Roberto Araujo
