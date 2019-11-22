Pretty as Pie: Spotlighting the Props of Waitress

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Pretty as Pie: Spotlighting the Props of Waitress
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 22, 2019
Buy Tickets to Waitress
 
Playbill journeyed backstage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for a special look at how the production comes to life eight shows a week.
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
A Waitress baking cart Marc J. Franklin

Sara Bareilles' hit musical Waitress continues its run on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Like most productions, a lot goes into putting on the show, from the performances and lighting/sound engineering to stage management, but Waitress poses a particular challenge: bringing the vibrancy (and food) of a diner to life onstage nightly.

Waitress is a massive show from a props perspective. This means giant shopping and food orders, constantly fixing, painting, and refreshing (even dusting) everything from all those fake pies, to furniture and musical instruments,” stage manager Becky Fleming explains. “It takes a team of four union props crew who work tirelessly in concert with stage management to keep the show looking and running ‘as pretty as pie.’”

Playbill went backstage for a special behind-the-scenes look at how the production brings the musical to life eight shows a week.

Take an in-depth look backstage below:

Pretty as Pie: Spotlighting the Props of Waitress

Pretty as Pie: Spotlighting the Props of Waitress

31 PHOTOS
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
Pies line the stage proscenium Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
Baking cart Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
In addition to set dressing, many of the shelves function as prop storage to help maximize space backstage. Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
With so many food items used in the show, running the production means utilizing real food mixed with prop pieces and substitute items to help bring the stage magic to life consistently and safely. Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
Orange juice serves as melted butter, eggs are made with peaches and karo syrup, and the flour is inositol, a vitamin supplement that is safer to inhale than raw flour. Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
Milk made with powdered milk, which keeps longer Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
Flour, sprinkles, and chocolate chips Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
Diner kitchen unit Marc J. Franklin
Waitress_Broadway_Props Walkthrough_2019_HR
Plates, trays, and condiments decorate the diner kitchen unit Marc J. Franklin
Share

Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, a book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland), and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The Broadway run is scheduled to close January 5, 2020.

Shop the Playbill Store for all
Waitress souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!