Pretty as Pie: Spotlighting the Props of Waitress

Playbill journeyed backstage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for a special look at how the production comes to life eight shows a week.

Sara Bareilles' hit musical Waitress continues its run on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Like most productions, a lot goes into putting on the show, from the performances and lighting/sound engineering to stage management, but Waitress poses a particular challenge: bringing the vibrancy (and food) of a diner to life onstage nightly.

“Waitress is a massive show from a props perspective. This means giant shopping and food orders, constantly fixing, painting, and refreshing (even dusting) everything from all those fake pies, to furniture and musical instruments,” stage manager Becky Fleming explains. “It takes a team of four union props crew who work tirelessly in concert with stage management to keep the show looking and running ‘as pretty as pie.’”

Playbill went backstage for a special behind-the-scenes look at how the production brings the musical to life eight shows a week.

Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, a book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland), and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The Broadway run is scheduled to close January 5, 2020.