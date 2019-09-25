Pretty Woman and Jersey Boys Film Actor Renée Marino to Play The Green Room 42

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Pretty Woman and Jersey Boys Film Actor Renée Marino to Play The Green Room 42
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 25, 2019
 
Marino will make her New York City solo debut with the September 29 concert.
Pretty_Woman_Broadway_Opening_Night_Party_2018_09_HR.jpg
Renée Marino Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Renée Marino, most recently seen in the Broadway production of Pretty Woman, will make her New York City solo concert debut September 29 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 with her new show I Am Me, Because of Three.

The show explores three prominent figures in Marino’s life who inspired her to become the woman she is, incorporating such songs as Cole Porter’s “Under My Skin,” the Charlie Chaplin classic “Smile,” and Sara Bareilles’ “Brave.”

Marino played Mary Delgado in Clint Eastwood's 2014 film adaptation of Jersey Boys. She also appeared in the Broadway productions of West Side Story, Jersey Boys, Chaplin, and Wonderland.

Pretty Woman Dance Captain Renée Marino Brings Showtunes to Your Abs

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!