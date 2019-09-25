Pretty Woman and Jersey Boys Film Actor Renée Marino to Play The Green Room 42

Marino will make her New York City solo debut with the September 29 concert.

Renée Marino, most recently seen in the Broadway production of Pretty Woman, will make her New York City solo concert debut September 29 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 with her new show I Am Me, Because of Three.

The show explores three prominent figures in Marino’s life who inspired her to become the woman she is, incorporating such songs as Cole Porter’s “Under My Skin,” the Charlie Chaplin classic “Smile,” and Sara Bareilles’ “Brave.”

Marino played Mary Delgado in Clint Eastwood's 2014 film adaptation of Jersey Boys. She also appeared in the Broadway productions of West Side Story, Jersey Boys, Chaplin, and Wonderland.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

