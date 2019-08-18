Pretty Woman: The Musical Ends Broadway Run August 18

The musical, based on the film of the same name, is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

Pretty Woman: The Musical, the stage adaptation of the 1990 romantic comedy, plays its final performance on Broadway August 18 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, the musical began previews July 20, 2018, and opened August 16, following a world premiere in Chicago. At the time of closing, it will have played 27 previews and 420 regular performances.

The opening-night cast included Samantha Barks as Vivian and Andy Karl as Edward. Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt (of Fox's Rent) took over those roles July 22.

Based on the movie about a star-crossed meeting between a sex worker and a disillusioned businessman, the stage musical features a book co-written by the film’s director, the late Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, plus music by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

A German production is slated to begin in September, and a national tour will launch in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2020. A London production is also expected to open in the West End next year.

The production features sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Pretty Woman: The Musical was produced on Broadway by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Roy Furman, Hunter Arnold, Graham Burke, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead, Michael Cassel Group, Stage Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group, and John Gore Organization. 101 Productions, Ltd is the executive producer and general manager.

For more information, visit PrettyWomanMusical.com.

(Updated August 18, 2019)