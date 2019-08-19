Primary Stages Adds Clarence Coo's On That Day in Amsterdam to 2019–2020 Season

The new play replaces Billy Porter's previously scheduled solo show, Untitled Sex Project.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Primary Stages will no longer produce Billy Porter's Untitled Sex Project, and will instead present the world premiere of On That Day in Amsterdam by Clarence Coo. Kareem Fahmy (3/Fifths) will direct the new play at the Cherry Lane, with performances scheduled to begin in October.

In Coo's On That Day in Amsterdam, two young men wake up in the Dutch city after a one-night stand: one is a refugee from the Middle East, the other an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day before they must part ways, they set off on a romantic journey through the city, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

Performances will begin October 29 ahead of a November 19 opening night. The run is scheduled through December 18, with casting to be announced.

Coo is a recipient of the 2017 Whiting Award and the 2012 Yale Drama Series Prize. His other works include Beautiful Province (Belle Province), The Birds of Empathy, Chapters of a Floating Life, The God of Wine, and People Sitting in Darkness.

The Primary Stages 2019–2020 season also features The Confession of Lily Dare, written by and starring Charles Busch, and directed by Carl Andress. On That Day in Amsterdam is produced in association with Ted Snowdon.