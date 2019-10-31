Primary Stages Postpones Clarence Coo’s On That Day in Amsterdam

The world premiere, directed by Kareem Fahmy, was scheduled to begin November 1 at the Cherry Lane.

Primary stages has postponed its upcoming world premiere of On That Day in Amsterdam by Clarence Coo, indefinitely. The production, directed by Kareem Fahmy, was set to begin performances October 29 (later postponed to November 1) at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

"Our mission, first and foremost, is to serve and support the people and the plays under our roof. It has become clear that our goal for On That Day in Amsterdam has not been met, and that as a result, the play’s potential is not yet fully realized," Primary Stages commented in a statement. "While we do not take lightly the decision to postpone a production, it is essential that we regroup and reflect on how to best serve the artists and our mission moving forward, and for us to present Clarence Coo’s play at a later date.”

On That Day in Amsterdam follows two young men who wake up in the Dutch city after a one-night stand: One is a refugee from the Middle East, the other an American backpacker and the son of immigrants. Moved by the spirits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Anne Frank, the play witnesses these two young dreamers count down their remaining hours together, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

The cast of the world premiere was to have featured Abubakr Ali, Jeffrey Omura, Frankie J. Alvarez, Andy Lucien, and Rocky Vega. Lucien replaced Evander Duck during rehearsals.