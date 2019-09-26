Primary Stages to Honor Theresa Rebeck at 2019 Gala

By Emily Selleck
Sep 26, 2019
 
Tony winners Rachel Chavkin, Katie Finneran, Julie White, and more will pay tribute to the playwright at the October event.
Theresa Rebeck
Theresa Rebeck Bryce Boyer, courtesy of Old Mill Road Media

Off-Broadway theatre company Primary Stages will honor Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck (Downstairs, Bernhardt/Hamlet) at its 35th anniversary gala.

The October 16 event, taking place at Tribeca 360°, will also honor the Tony Award-winning producers Jamie deRoy (The Ferryman, Little Women), Dasha Epstein (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Exits and Entrances), Susan Rose (The Band’s Visit, Sabina), and Cheryl Wiesenfeld (Ain’t Too Proud, In the Continuum).

The evening is set to feature performances and tributes by Tony winners Rachel Chavkin, Katie Finneran, Julie White, and Richard Maltby, Jr., alongside Charles Busch, Ann Harada, Kristine Nielsen, Will Roland, Clarence Coo, Kareem Fahmy, Tony Goldwyn, Jiehae Park, and Matthew Saldivar. Mêlisa Annis will direct the festivities.

The 2019 Honorary Committee includes Chavkin, Harada, Maltby, Nielsen, and White, as well as Lynn Ahrens, Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker, Betty Buckley, Kerry Butler, Norbert Leo Butz, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Will Chase, Tim Daly, Tyne Daly, Brandon Victor Dixon, Santino Fontana, Robert Horn, Jayne Houdyshell, Anjelica Huston, Brian d'Arcy James, Cherry Jones, Janet McTeer, Chris Noth, Kelli O'Hara, Bryce Pinkham, John Procaccino, Sherie Rene Scott, Richard Thomas, Alex Timbers, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, and John Weidman.

For tickets and more information, visit PrimaryStages.org.

