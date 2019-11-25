Project Shaw Announces 15th Season; Major Barbara Will Launch New Lineup in January

Off-Broadway News   Project Shaw Announces 15th Season; Major Barbara Will Launch New Lineup in January
By Andrew Gans
Nov 25, 2019
 
Gingold Theatrical Group will also present a limited Off-Broadway engagement of The Devil’s Disciple.
George Bernard Shaw

Gingold Theatrical Group’s 15th season of Project Shaw, including and inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, will launch January 20, 2020, with Shaw’s comedy Major Barbara at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre.

Jenn Thompson will direct Major Barbara, which will be followed by What Every Woman Knows by J.M. Barrie, directed by Kathy MacGowan, February 24; Shaw Songs @ The Players!, directed by Gary John La Rosa, April 20; Shaw’s Saint Joan, directed by Vivienne Benesch, May 18; He and She by Rachel Crothers, directed by Meredith McDonough, June 22; Shaw’s The Apple Cart July 20; A Scintillating Shaw Talk October 26; The Torch Bearers by George Kelly, directed by Charlotte Moore, November 2; and Shaw’s Androcles and the Lion, directed by Pamela Hunt, December 14.

In addition to Project Shaw, GTG will return to Theatre Row with its annual mainstage production: Shaw's swashbuckling comedy The Devil's Disciple, based on actual events during the American Revolution. The limited Off-Broadway engagement will run in October and November at Theatre Row’s Stage One. Casting and the design team will be announced at a later date.

“All of us at Gingold are delighted, if a bit amazed, that it’s been 15 years. As we’re heading into another election year all of our programming is about art as activism, stepping up and taking responsibility, and finding joy in being a contributive part of our community. Besides our usual Shaw plays, we’re including some other playwrights our audiences are sure to enjoy! With The Devil’s Disciple (our full production for 2020), Shaw’s rollicking comedy takes us back to an actual turning point of the American Revolution as a reminder of the power of facing our fears and standing up to tyranny,” said Artistic Director David Staller in a statement.

For more information visit GingoldGroup.org.

