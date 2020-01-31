Protests Form Outside Broadway's New West Side Story

The new revival has come under fire for casting New York City Ballet performer Amar Ramasar.

As the new revival of West Side Story continues preview performances ahead of its February 20 opening, protests have begun to take place outside the Broadway Theatre calling for the dismissal of actor Amar Ramasar.

A principal dancer at New York City Ballet, Ramasar plays Bernardo in the contemporary staging from director Ivo van Hove. His casting was announced in July, three months after arbitration found that New York City Ballet had overstepped in dismissing Ramasar and fellow New York City Ballet dancer Zachary Catazaro following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations. Catazaro declined to rejoin, though Ramasar is back on NYCB's roster after receiving mandatory counseling.

The first protest took place January 24, and the latest will be held January 31; organizers plan subsequent demonstrations on select dates in February (including opening night). Additionally, an online petition calling for Ramasar's dismissal, created by college student Megan Rabin (Ms. Rabin has no known affiliation with the companies or parties involved), has amassed over 20,000 signatures since December.

Ramasar was formally dismissed from NYCB in September 2018 after dancer Alexandra Waterbury filed a lawsuit against the company and her former boyfriend, Chase Finlay (another principal dancer who had since resigned). The suit alleged that Finlay, along with Ramasar and Catazaro, exchanged explicit photos of Waterbury and other female dancers without their knowledge and consent. The firing was challenged by the American Guild of Musical Artists. The resulting arbitration ended in Ramasar's reinstatement. Waterbury has voiced her support of the protests on social media.

Ramasar was a cast member in the Broadway revival of Carousel at the time of his dismissal from NYCB. “Throughout that legal process, Amar received the full support of Actors' Equity Association, and he is currently a member in good standing of the union,” Rick Miramontez, President of DKC/O&M and spokesperson for West Side Story, said in an earlier statement. “We are aligned with Actors' Equity in its support of Amar’s employment eligibility and his appearance in our production of West Side Story.”

In a statement, Actors' Equity said, “As is customary, Actors’ Equity had no awareness of casting decisions for West Side Story before the cast was publicly announced. Equity did not communicate ‘support’ to the employer about any members of the company as part of the hiring process. Equity’s role is to ensure that all members know they have a right to a safe and harassment-free workplace and that Equity will hold employers to their legal obligation to maintain a safe and harassment-free environment. That is why Equity has also launched a hotline that members can use to report harassment or unsafe working conditions confidentially.” The hotline number is 833-550-0030.

Despite the casting controversy—and sizable cuts and alterations to the material—the production has consistently played to 100 percent capacity and has grossed over 90 percent of its potential.