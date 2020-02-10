Puccini Double-Bill Opera Undone: Tosca and La Bohème Opens February 11 in London

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Puccini Double-Bill Opera Undone: Tosca and La Bohème Opens February 11 in London
By Dan Meyer
Feb 10, 2020
Buy Tickets to Opera Undone: Tosca and La Bohème
 
The contemporary adaptations of the operas feature a repertory cast of performers.
Roger Paterson and Robert Barbaro in<i data-rte2-sanitize="italic"> La Bohème</i>.
Philip Lee and Robert Barbaro in La Bohème. Ali Wright

Puccini double-bill Opera Undone: Tosca & La Bohème opens in London February 11 at Trafalgar Studios 2.

Both Puccini works are presented as modernized and condensed 60-minute adaptations. La Bohème features new names for all characters and a gay couple taking the place of the main lovers Rodolfo and Mimì. Meanwhile, Tosca moves the story from Rome to 1940s New York.

Fiona Finsbury and Honey Rouhani share the roles of Musetta (now Melissa) and Tosca, with Robert Barbaro, Philip Lee, and Roger Paterson rotating in the roles of Rodolfo (now Rod), Mimì (now Luca), and Tosca's Cavaradossi. In addition, Michael Georgiou and Hugo Herman Wilson share the roles of Marcello (now Marcus) and Tosca villain Scarpia.

King’s Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher helms the production with musical direction from David Eaton. Costumes and set design are by Amanda Mascarenhas, with lighting by Nic Farman.

Opera Undone is produced by King’s Head Theatre, Making Productions, RGM Productions, and Suzanne Jones in association with DeVere Productions.

Production Photos: Opera Undone: Tosca and La Bohème

Production Photos: Opera Undone: Tosca and La Bohème

20 PHOTOS
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Michael Georgiou in La Bohème Ali Wright
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Honey Rouhani in La Bohème Ali Wright
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Philip Lee as Mimi and Roberto Barbaro in La Bohème Ali Wright
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Roger Paterson, Hugo Herman-Wilson, and Philip Lee in La Bohème Ali Wright
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Honey Rouhani and Roger Paterson in La Bohème Ali Wright
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Michael Georgiou and Fiona Finsbury in La Bohème Ali Wright
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Honey Rouhani and Hugo Herman Wilson in La Bohème Ali Wright
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Roberto Barbaro in La Bohème Ali Wright
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Philip Lee in La Bohème Ali Wright
La Boheme_Opera Undone_King's Head Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Fiona Finsbury in La Bohème Ali Wright
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!