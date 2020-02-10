Puccini Double-Bill Opera Undone: Tosca and La Bohème Opens February 11 in London

The contemporary adaptations of the operas feature a repertory cast of performers.

Puccini double-bill Opera Undone: Tosca & La Bohème opens in London February 11 at Trafalgar Studios 2.

Both Puccini works are presented as modernized and condensed 60-minute adaptations. La Bohème features new names for all characters and a gay couple taking the place of the main lovers Rodolfo and Mimì. Meanwhile, Tosca moves the story from Rome to 1940s New York.

Fiona Finsbury and Honey Rouhani share the roles of Musetta (now Melissa) and Tosca, with Robert Barbaro, Philip Lee, and Roger Paterson rotating in the roles of Rodolfo (now Rod), Mimì (now Luca), and Tosca's Cavaradossi. In addition, Michael Georgiou and Hugo Herman Wilson share the roles of Marcello (now Marcus) and Tosca villain Scarpia.

King’s Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher helms the production with musical direction from David Eaton. Costumes and set design are by Amanda Mascarenhas, with lighting by Nic Farman.

Opera Undone is produced by King’s Head Theatre, Making Productions, RGM Productions, and Suzanne Jones in association with DeVere Productions.