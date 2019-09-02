Putting It Together: 20 Shows Stephen Sondheim Brought to Broadway

Putting It Together: 20 Shows Stephen Sondheim Brought to Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Sep 02, 2019
 
With the announcement of the Marianne Elliot-helmed revival heading to Broadway, Playbill is looking back at the Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winner's vast body of work.
Stephen_Sondheim_Graphic_HR

With the announcement of Marianne Elliott’s gender-reversed production of Compnay coming to Broadway, Playbill is looking back at the catalog of Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Sondheim.

The legendary composer-lyricist has provided Broadway with a large collection of work including West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Do I Hear a Waltz?, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Passion, Getting Away With Murder, Putting It Together, and Assassins among others.

In celebration, flip through photos of the shows he brought to Broadway below:

Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Sondheim was born March 22.

40 PHOTOS
West Side Story Playbill - September 1958
West Side Story
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Production_Photo_1957_Carol Lawrence Fehl, Fred_HR.jpg
Carol Lawrence in West Side Story Fred Fehk/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy Playbill - Feb 1960
Gypsy
Ethel Merman (center) in Gypsy.
Ethel Merman in Gypsy Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Playbill - July 1962
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Ernie Sabella, Jim Stanek, Nathan Lane, and cast in <i> A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum</i>
Ernie Sabella, Jim Stanek, Nathan Lane, and cast in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Joan Marcus
Anyone Can Whistle Playbill - April 1964
Anyone Can Whistle
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury and Arnold Soboloff in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>, 1964
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury, and Arnold Soboloff in Anyone Can Whistle Friedman-Abeles
Do I Hear a Waltz Playbill - Opening Night, March 1965
Do I Hear a Waltz?
Jack Manning , Madeleine Sherwood, Sergio Franchi and Elizabeth Allen in rehearsal for <i>Do I Hear a Waltz?</i>
Jack Manning , Madeleine Sherwood, Sergio Franchi, and Elizabeth Allen in Do I Hear a Waltz? Larry Fried
