Putting It Together: 20 Shows Stephen Sondheim Brought to Broadway

With the announcement of the Marianne Elliot-helmed revival heading to Broadway, Playbill is looking back at the Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winner's vast body of work.

The legendary composer-lyricist has provided Broadway with a large collection of work including West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Do I Hear a Waltz?, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Passion, Getting Away With Murder, Putting It Together, and Assassins among others.

In celebration, flip through photos of the shows he brought to Broadway below:

