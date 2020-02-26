Quiz: Can You Identify the Character From Their Hairstyle?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Quiz   Quiz: Can You Identify the Character From Their Hairstyle?
By Talaura Harms, David Gewirtzman
Feb 26, 2020
 
Based on a silhouette of the famous coiffure, do you know who these theatrical icons are?
Hair Quiz Promo Image

In theatre, a good hair day versus a bad hair day can mean the difference between recognizing a clear character versus forecasting a generic archetype

Hair is indicative of personality, style, status, and more. A hairstyle is an extension of the character—and the best hair and wig designers, like those on Broadway, know this. That’s how certain hairstyles in theatre have become inextricably linked with character. Whether you see a Broadway or high school production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, that leading lady will always don the chic bobbed coiffure.

Test your knowledge of legendary theatre hairstyles and the roles to which they belong in the gallery quiz below:

Give Me a Head With Hair! Flow It, Show It, Do You Know These 'Dos?

Give Me a Head With Hair! Flow It, Show It, Do You Know These 'Dos?

Can you guess these iconic theatre hairstyles from a silhouette?

22 PHOTOS
Hair Quiz-Graphic-4.jpg
 
Hair Quiz-Answer-4.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hamilton
Hair Quiz-Graphic-0.jpg
 
Hair Quiz-Answer-0.jpg
Andrea McArdle as Annie
Hair Quiz-Graphic-8.jpg
 
Hair Quiz-Answer-8.jpg
William Shakespeare
Hair Quiz-Graphic-6.jpg
 
Hair Quiz-Answer-6.jpg
Lissa deGuzman as jasmine in Aladdin
Hair Quiz-Graphic-5.jpg
 
Hair Quiz-Answer-5.jpg
Michael C. Hall in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Playbill Quizzes
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!