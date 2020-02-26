Quiz: Can You Identify the Character From Their Hairstyle?

Based on a silhouette of the famous coiffure, do you know who these theatrical icons are?

In theatre, a good hair day versus a bad hair day can mean the difference between recognizing a clear character versus forecasting a generic archetype

Hair is indicative of personality, style, status, and more. A hairstyle is an extension of the character—and the best hair and wig designers, like those on Broadway, know this. That’s how certain hairstyles in theatre have become inextricably linked with character. Whether you see a Broadway or high school production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, that leading lady will always don the chic bobbed coiffure.

Test your knowledge of legendary theatre hairstyles and the roles to which they belong in the gallery quiz below:

