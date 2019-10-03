Mandy Patinkin, Rachel Bay Jones, and Beth Leavel to Play Feinstein’s at the Nikko

The Tony Award winners join the fall slate at San Francisco’s posh music venue.

Tony Award winners Rachel Bay Jones, Beth Leavel, and Mandy Patinkin are among the latest theatre stars announced to play engagements at San Francisco’s Feinstein’s at the Nikko this fall.

Upcoming concerts include Jersey Boys’ Michael Longoria on October 16 at 7 PM, performing songs from his forthcoming album Like They Do in the Movies. Longoria covers “Evergreen,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Take My Breath Away” on the tribute to cinematic romance that drops October 11.

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner and Pippin star Jones returns to Feinstein’s at the Nikko with longtime collaborator Randy Redd October 18 at 8 PM with an all-new tribute to the American Songbook.

John Hill, known for his performances in the Off-Broadway premiere of bare and the original cast of Hairspray, will perform his solo show The Feels: Live on November 1 at 8 PM. He’ll be joined by music director Brian Nash.

San Francisco audiences will be among the first to catch Leavel in her new nightclub act Thirteen Shows and Counting November 16–15 at 8 PM. The Drowsy Chaperone Tony winner and star of the recent Broadway musical The Prom is set to share tales from her Broadway career as she revisits some of her favorite musical roles, as well as the roles that got away. The show will make its New York debut at Feinstein’s/54 Below in January.

Tony and Emmy Award winner Patinkin will play Feinstein’s at the Nikko November 22 at 8 PM as part of his 30-city concert tour, which launches later this month in Philadelphia.

Known for his starring roles in Evita, Sunday in the Park With George, and Homeland, Patinkin will cover a range of material including songs by Stephen Sondheim, Randy Newman, and Paul Simon in the concerts that celebrate his recent slate of albums for Nonesuch Records.

For tickets, visit FeinsteinsSF.com.

