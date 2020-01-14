Rachel Bloom Finds Next TV Project in Mother Mary

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator will executive produce and star in the Pop TV pilot.

Rachel Bloom with executive produce and star in the Pop TV pilot Mother Mary, a comedic spin on the biblical story of Mary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the Upright Citizens Brigade web series of the same name, Mother Mary is written by original creators Casey Feigh and Dan Gregor, who wrote for and served as consulting producer on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Betsy Sodaro. Gregor will direct.

Bloom, who recently wrapped the fourth and final season of her Golden Globe-winning musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will play Christa Anton, the mother of the Antichrist. Bloom won a Golden Glove for her performance as leading character Rebecca Bunch in 2016; she was nominated again in 2017. In 2019, Bloom and co-songwriters Adam Scheslinger and Jack Dolgen won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song “Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal.”

Bloom and Schlesinger are also writing the score to the new musical in development of Fran Drescher’s The Nanny.

Pop TV has also revealed the premiere date of One Day at a Time, which stars Rita Moreno as the matriarch Lydia of a Cuban-American family living in California. Based on the original Norman Lear series of the same name, the show stars Justina Machado as Lydia's daughter, Penelope, as well as Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, and Stephen Tobolowsky. The series, which began as an original Netflix series, was picked up by the network after the streaming platform discontinued it. The March 24 Season 4 premiere (9:30PM ET) will pick up where the series left off and air after the final episodes of Schitt’s Creek.

Pop TV’s lineup of original series also includes Florida Girls, Flack, and the upcoming Best Intentions.