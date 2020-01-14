Rags Opens January 14 at the Park Theatre in London

The Bronagh Lagan–directed musical stars Carolyn Maitland and Dave Willets.

Rags, the musical about a group of immigrants’ journey to America, opens at the Park Theatre in London January 14. Directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women, Broken Wings), the production stars Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts (The Phantom of the Opera) as Avram, and Sam Attwater (EastEnders) as Bronfman.

Joining them are Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Saul, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones as David, Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Rounding out the ensemble are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

Rags features a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), music by Charles Strouse (Annie), and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) This production premiered at the Hope Mill Theatre in February 2019, with a revised book by David Thompson and actors performing instruments throughout the musical.

The musical tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son David, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her, staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to fit in.

The creative team for Rags at Park Theatre includes costume and set designer Gregor Donnelly, choreographer Philip Thomas, lighting designer Derek Anderson, sound designer James Nicholson, musical director Joe Bunker. The production features musical arrangements by Nick Barstow, adult casting by Jane Deitch, and children’s casting by Keston and Keston with Chris Matanle And Katy Lipson For Aria Entertainment serving as general manager.

Producers are Hope Mill Theatre and Katy Lipson For Aria Entertainment, with co-producers Edward Prophet and Knockhardy Productions, and associate producer People Entertainment Group.

