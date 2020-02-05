Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future to Release Original Cast Recording

The sci-fi musical from Andrew R. Butler is set in an underground music club preparing to fight against a dystopian future.

An original cast recording of Andrew R. Butler’s Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future will be released digitally and in stores March 27. Singing on the album are Butler, Rick Burkhardt, Tony Jarvis, Jessie Linden, Stacey Sargeant, and Debbie Christine Tjong.

Set 250 years in the future, the sci-fi musical follows the rebels of a dystopian world where humans are built in black market labs, and Mars is a forced labor camp where underground outlaws are planning a rebellion. The recording doubles as a concept album, with fictional live recordings by the blues-rock rebel band Beaux Weathers & The Future framed with narration by its only human-born member, Rags Parkland.

Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future opened October 15, 2018, at Ars Nova, directed by Jordan Fein. The production won the 2019 Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical.

The creative team included music director Madeline Smith, scenic designer Laura Jellinek, costume designer Andy Jean, lighting designer Barbara Samuels, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman. The original cast recording from Broadway Records is produced by David Treatman and Tony Maimone.

Watch Butler and Sargeant perform "100 Years of Subterranean Blues" from the show below.

