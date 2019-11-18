Ragtime, Dancing at Lughnasa, More Will Be Part of Bay Street Theater’s Summer 2020 Season

The summer season in Sag Harbor, New York, runs May 26–September 6.

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts’ 2020 Summer Mainstage Season will launch May 26, 2020, with Scooter Pietsch’s Windfall. The new comedy, which runs through June 14, concerns five office workers in Columbus, Ohio, whose friendship is tested when they bet all their money on a $1 billion lottery jackpot.

Brian Friel’s Tony-winning Dancing at Lughnasa will follow, running June 23–July 19 at the Sag Harbor, New York, venue. The story of five unmarried sisters in a small village in Ireland is set in August 1936 during the Festival of Lugh as they make discoveries that start a process that will change their family forever.

The summer season will conclude August 4–September 6 with the epic musical Ragtime, based on the novel by E. L. Doctorow. Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, the musical captures the American experience at the turn of the 20th century as the worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his daughter, and an African-American ragtime musician intertwine. Will Pomerantz, Bay Street Theater associate artistic director, will head the creative team.

“I am delighted to announce Bay Street’s 2020 Mainstage Summer Season,” says Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. “These plays and musicals are about people living in times of change, families looking for a better life, and the things that pull us apart and bring us together. From a hilarious and wild new play to one of the most beloved works of one of Ireland’s greatest playwrights to a musical with a thrilling, Tony Award-winning score that offers us a glimpse of what made America the nation we now are, Bay Street has it all in 2020.”

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show? Try Playbill Jobs Now