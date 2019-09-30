Ramin Karimloo, Declan Bennett, Joanna Ampil, Telly Leung Set for Tokyo Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert

By Andrew Gans
Sep 30, 2019
 
Mark Stuart directs the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical.
Ramin Karimloo
Ramin Karimloo Roberto Araujo

A host of stage favorites will be part of Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert next month at Tokyo’s Tokyu Theatre Orb.

Directed by Mark Stuart, performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera are scheduled for October 11–14.

Telly Leung
Telly Leung Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The cast features Declan Bennett (American Idiot, Rent) as Jesus, Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as Judas, Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon, Avenue Q) as Mary, Songha as King Herod, Soma Suzuki as Caiaphas, Telly Leung (Aladdin, In Transit) as Peter, Robert Marien as Pilate, Naoto Kaiho as Simon, and Aaron Walpole as Annas.

The ensemble includes Maaya Harada, Mare Kasuga, Arisa Kojima, Haruna Minato, Kaito Arai, Chang Hae, Yoichi Imamura, and Kan Muto.

The creative team also includes atmosphere director Jaime Verazin, music director Shigeru Yawata, and set designer Mirei Iwamoto.

Stuart was the associate choreographer for Broadway's Bandstand, and his dance theatre pieces include When Change Comes and Standard Time.

