Ramin Karimloo, Declan Bennett, Joanna Ampil, Telly Leung Star in Tokyo Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert Beginning October 11

Mark Stuart directs the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical.

A host of stage favorites are part of Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert, which begins October 11 at Tokyo’s Tokyu Theatre Orb.

Directed by Mark Stuart, performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera continue through October 14.

The cast features Declan Bennett (American Idiot, Rent) as Jesus, Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as Judas, Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon, Avenue Q) as Mary, Songha as King Herod, Soma Suzuki as Caiaphas, Telly Leung (Aladdin, In Transit) as Peter, Robert Marien as Pilate, Naoto Kaiho as Simon, and Aaron Walpole as Annas.

The ensemble is comprised of Maaya Harada, Mare Kasuga, Arisa Kojima, Haruna Minato, Kaito Arai, Chang Hae, Yoichi Imamura, and Kan Muto.

The creative team also includes atmosphere director Jaime Verazin, music director Shigeru Yawata, and set designer Mirei Iwamoto.

Stuart was the associate choreographer for Broadway's Bandstand, and his dance theatre pieces include When Change Comes and Standard Time.

(Updated October 11, 2019)