Ramin Karimloo Stars in U.K. Concert Premiere of Doctor Zhivago

By Andrew Gans
Sep 01, 2019
 
The Broadway musical is presented September 1 at Cadogan Hall.
The U.K. concert premiere of the 2015 Broadway musical Doctor Zhivago is presented September 1 at 2 PM and 6:30 PM at London’s Cadogan Hall.

Produced by Lambert Jackson Productions, the cast is headed by Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables) as Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago and Celinde Schoenmaker (The Light in the Piazza, Barnum) as Lara Guishar.

The two are joined by Rhys Bailey as Young Yurii and Sasha, Maisey Bawden as Olya, Isabella Djuve-Wood as Young Lara, Emma De-Anne Edwards as Anna Gromeko, Graham Hoadly as Alexander Gromeko, Darcy Jacobs as Young Tonia, Kelly Mathieson as Tonia Gromeko, Charlie McCullagh as Pasha Antipov and Strelnikov, Matthew Woodyatt as Viktor Komarovksy, and Trinity Laban Musical Theatre as the ensemble.

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak, Doctor Zhivago concerns Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago, a political idealist, physician, and poet whose life is tossed by the tides of history as he is torn between a life with his close childhood friend and wife, and the passionate and mysterious Lara Guishar.

Written by Oscar nominee Michael Weller, the show features music by two-time Grammy winner and Tony nominee Lucy Simon, with lyrics by Tony nominee Michael Korie and Emmy nominee Amy Powers.

This concert performance is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International Europe.

For ticket information visit cadoganhall.com.

Russian Romance Sings on Broadway in These First Pics From Doctor Zhivago!

The Broadway premiere of the new musical Doctor Zhivago, starring Tam Mutu, Kelli Barrett, Tom Hewitt and Paul Nolan, began performances March 27 at the Broadway Theatre.

(Updated September 1, 2019)

