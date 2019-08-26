Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and More to Star in Theresa Rebeck’s Seared

The new comedy, set entirely in a working kitchen, will premiere Off-Broadway in the fall.

Four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company) will play a hot-headed star chef in the Off-Broadway premiere of Theresa Rebeck's new restaurant comedy, Seared. Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), who was seen in the play's East Coast premiere at the Williamstown Theater Festival last year, will return to the production Off-Broadway.

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Seared will be presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which will be transformed into a kitchen for the production. Previews begin October 3 for an October 28 opening night.

Also returning from the WTF production are W. Tré Davis (Valor), who is joined Off-Broadway by David Mason (Trick or Treat).

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

Seared will feature scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA, Will Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. The production stage manager is Rachel Gross.

The play was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse (Bill English, artistic director, Susi Damilano, producing director).