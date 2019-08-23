Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage Documentary Will Be Screened at Museum of the Moving Image

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage Documentary Will Be Screened at Museum of the Moving Image
By Andrew Gans
Aug 23, 2019
 
The film will also be broadcast on PBS in September.
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Raul Julia Peter Cunningham

A screening of Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage will be presented August 30 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

The 7:30 PM event, which will be held in the Bartos Screening Room, will also feature the documentary’s director, Ben DeJesus.

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage is a portrait of the late actor’s journey from his native Puerto Rico to the creative hotbed of 1960s New York City, to prominence on Broadway and in Hollywood. Juliá’s career, which helped pave the way for many Latinx actors today, was cut short by his untimely death 25 years ago at age 54.

Juliá was a four-time Tony nominee for his performances in Nine, The Threepenny Opera, Where's Charley?, and Two Gentlemen of Verona. His film work included Kiss of the Spider Woman, Moon Over Parador, Romero, Presumed Innocent, and The Addams Family.

The documentary will also premiere nationwide September 13 at 9 PM ET on PBS; check local listings.

For tickets to the Museum event, click here.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Nine on Its 37th Anniversary

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Nine on Its 37th Anniversary

22 PHOTOS
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Raul Julia, Laura Kenyon, Liliane Montevecchi, and Cameron Charles Johann Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Tommy Tune and company Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Jadrien Steele, Raul Julia, Patrick Wilcox, and Cameron Johann Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Cast Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Raul Julia and cast Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Kate Dezina Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Camille Saviola Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Kathi Moss, Evans Allen, Patrick Wilcox, Cameron Johann, and Jadrien Steele Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Cast Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Beth McVey, Catherine Campbell, Nancy Callman, Patrice Pickering, Dorothy Kiara, Nancy McCall, and Jeanie Bowers Peter Cunningham
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!