Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage Documentary Will Be Screened at Museum of the Moving Image

The film will also be broadcast on PBS in September.

A screening of Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage will be presented August 30 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

The 7:30 PM event, which will be held in the Bartos Screening Room, will also feature the documentary’s director, Ben DeJesus.

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage is a portrait of the late actor’s journey from his native Puerto Rico to the creative hotbed of 1960s New York City, to prominence on Broadway and in Hollywood. Juliá’s career, which helped pave the way for many Latinx actors today, was cut short by his untimely death 25 years ago at age 54.

Juliá was a four-time Tony nominee for his performances in Nine, The Threepenny Opera, Where's Charley?, and Two Gentlemen of Verona. His film work included Kiss of the Spider Woman, Moon Over Parador, Romero, Presumed Innocent, and The Addams Family.

The documentary will also premiere nationwide September 13 at 9 PM ET on PBS; check local listings.

For tickets to the Museum event, click here.


