Rave Theater Festival Sets Return for Second Year

Rave Theater Festival will return again this summer, following its inaugural outing in 2019. The 2020 edition will take place from July 24 to August 9 at SoHo Playhouse.
For its sophomore year, Rave will again select a diverse roster of plays, musicals, multimedia, and cross-disciplinary projects—as well as family shows—with plans to select 30 different productions for the showcase.
The festival is helmed by founder Ken Davenport (producer of the Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island). Valerie Novakoff serves as producing artistic director with Britt Lafield as managing director.
Submissions are now open through March 1, with a discounted submission fee until February 2. For more information, visit RaveTheaterFestival.com.