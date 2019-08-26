Rave Theatre Festival Names Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Play, and More

Fancy Maids leads the pack with three wins, while Back, Oceanborn, The Perfect Fit, and The Tycoons! earned two honors each.

Following the conclusion of the inaugural Rave Theatre Festival, the best of the showcase has been announced for a range of categories.

Producer Ken Davenport founded the two-week theatre showcase to offer emerging creatives the chance to mount their show for audiences in New York City. Twenty different productions were staged August 9–25 at Clemente Soto Veléz Cultural and Educational Center in Manhattan.

Included in this year’s roster of 20 productions were Noirtown, an immersive detective experience; Oceanborn, a female-driven musical set in the Viking era; Fancy Maids, a take on life post-slavery in the North; The Perfect Fit, about a child actor caught in between adolescence and growing up; and Just Laugh, a musical about the awkwardness every family goes through.

Below are a list of the winners:

Outstanding Production – Noirtown by Michael Bontatibus

Outstanding Musical – Just Laugh, with a book and lyrics by Lauren Gundrum and Brandon Lambert, the latter also contributing music.

Outstanding Play – Fancy Maids by Harold Hodge Jr.

Outstanding Performances – PJ Adzima in The Tycoons!, Madeline Grey DeFreece in Fancy Maids, Kayland Jordan in Fancy Maids, Julia Knitel in The Tycoons!, Terra Mackintosh in Back, Amy Penston in Big Shot, Arturo Luis Soria in Ni Mi Madre, and Donna Vivino in Waiting For Johnny Depp

Outstanding Ensemble – The Perfect Fit

Outstanding Original Score – Mhairi Cameron, Oceanborn

Outstanding Book of a Musical – Joshua Turchin, The Perfect Fit

Outstanding Direction – Max Friedman, The Tycoons!

Outstanding Choreography – Sally Dashwood, Girls On Tap

Outstanding Design – Back with sound design by Andrew Fox, scenic design by Tim McMath, and lighting design by Greg Solomon

Outstanding Marketing – Oceanborn

