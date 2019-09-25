Read Reviews for Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Off-Broadway

See what critics think of the world premiere, directed by Whitney White.

The world premiere of Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, in which a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned tree house to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar, opened September 24 at WP's McGinn/Cazale Theater.

A co-production from WP Theater and Second Stage, directed by Whitney White, the dark comedy features a cast made up of Carmen Berkeley, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Michaela Perez, and Malika Samuel.



The production features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Kelly Gillespie.

For more information, visit WPTheater.org or 2ST.com.