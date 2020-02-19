Read Reviews for Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide Off-Broadway

The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning play, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, opened at Atlantic Theater February 18

Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the official opening of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide, directed by Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz, February 18. The play, which won the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, premieres in the U.S. following an acclaimed London run.

An exploration of mothers and daughters, Anatomy of a Suicide details the story of three generations of women whose lives play out simultaneously onstage.

The cast is made up of Celeste Arias, Jason Babinsky, Gabby Beans, Ava Briglia, Carla Gugino, Julian Elijah Martinez, Jo Mei, Vince Nappo, Miriam Silverman, and Richard Topol.

Read reviews for the Off-Broadway production below.

Financial Times (Max McGuinness)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

The New York Times (Alexis Soloski)

New York Theatre Guide (Donna Herman)

Theater Pizzazz (Brian Scott Lipton)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Check back for updates.

The run, which began February 1 and is scheduled through March 15, features scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company: Karyn Casl and Madison Sylvester.