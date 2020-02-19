Read Reviews for Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide Off-Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Feb 19, 2020
 
The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning play, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, opened at Atlantic Theater February 18
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Carla Gugino_HR.jpg
Carla Gugino Ahron R. Foster

Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the official opening of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide, directed by Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz, February 18. The play, which won the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, premieres in the U.S. following an acclaimed London run.

An exploration of mothers and daughters, Anatomy of a Suicide details the story of three generations of women whose lives play out simultaneously onstage.

The cast is made up of Celeste Arias, Jason Babinsky, Gabby Beans, Ava Briglia, Carla Gugino, Julian Elijah Martinez, Jo Mei, Vince Nappo, Miriam Silverman, and Richard Topol.

Read reviews for the Off-Broadway production below.

Financial Times (Max McGuinness)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

The New York Times (Alexis Soloski)

New York Theatre Guide (Donna Herman)

Theater Pizzazz (Brian Scott Lipton)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Check back for updates.

The run, which began February 1 and is scheduled through March 15, features scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company: Karyn Casl and Madison Sylvester.

Production Photos: Anatomy of a Suicide Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Anatomy of a Suicide Off-Broadway

11 PHOTOS
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Carla Gugino and Jason Babinsky_HR.jpg
Carla Gugino and Jason Babinsky Ahron R. Foster
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Carla Gugino, Vince Nappo, and Celeste Arias_HR.jpg
Carla Gugino, Vince Nappo, and Celeste Arias Ahron R. Foster
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Carla Gugino_HR.jpg
Carla Gugino Ahron R. Foster
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Carla Gugino, Ava Briglia, Celeste Arias, Jo Mei, and Gabby Beans_HR.jpg
Carla Gugino, Ava Briglia, Celeste Arias, Jo Mei, and Gabby Beans Ahron R. Foster
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Celeste Arias and Richard Topol_HR.jpg
Celeste Arias and Richard Topol Ahron R. Foster
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Gabby Beans and Jo Mei_HR.jpg
Gabby Beans and Jo Mei Ahron R. Foster
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Carla Gugino and Miriam Silverman_HR.jpg
Carla Gugino and Miriam Silverman Ahron R. Foster
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Jason Babinsky, Miriam Silverman, Richard Topol, Celeste Arias, and Gabby Beans_HR.jpg
Jason Babinsky, Miriam Silverman, Richard Topol, Celeste Arias, and Gabby Beans Ahron R. Foster
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Julian Elijah Martinez and Celeste Arias_HR.jpg
Julian Elijah Martinez and Celeste Arias Ahron R. Foster
Anatomy of a Suicide_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Carla Gugino and Ava Briglia_HR.jpg
Carla Gugino and Ava Briglia Ahron R. Foster
