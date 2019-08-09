Read Reviews for American Premiere of Bat Out of Hell

Read Reviews for American Premiere of Bat Out of Hell
By Dan Meyer
Aug 09, 2019
 
The jukebox musical based on Meat Loaf’s album of the same name is currently playing at New York City Center.
Bat Out Of Hell production photo
William Branner, Andrew Polec, and Tyrick Wiletz in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo

Bat Out of Hell opened August 8 at New York City Center, and the reviews are in.

Jim Steinman wrote and composed the musical—based on the 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name—which previously bowed in London and Toronto. The story follows Strat, a rebellious gang leader who falls in love with the daughter of a tyrannical ruler in post-apocalyptic world.

The Jay Scheib–helmed production stars Andrew Polec as Strat, Christina Bennington as Raven, Bradley Dean as ruler Falco, and Tony winner Lena Hall as Sloane, Falco’s wife.

See what critics had to say below.

amNY (Matt Windman)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Financial Times (Max McGuinness)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Schek)

New York Daily News

New York Post (Johnny Oleksinski)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Gardner and Michael Sommers)

The New York Times (Alexis Soloski)

NJ.com (Bobby Oliver)

The Observer (David Cote)

TimeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

Theatre News Online (Joe Dziemianowicz)

Variety ()

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)


A Look at Bat Out Of Hell Off-Broadway

Bat Out Of Hell production photo
Cast of Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat Out Of Hell production photo
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat Out Of Hell production photo
Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat Out Of Hell production photo
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat Out Of Hell production photo
Bradley Dean and Lena Hall in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat Out Of Hell production photo
Andrew Polec in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat Out Of Hell production photo
William Branner, Andrew Polec, and Tyrick Wiletz in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat Out Of Hell production photo
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Rounding out the cast are Avionce Hoyles, Danielle Steers, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

Bat Out of Hell is produced by Cohl, Tony Smith, Bob Broderick, Lorne Gertner, David Sonenberg. The musical features choreography by Emma Portner and Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Bausor and Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

