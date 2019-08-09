Read Reviews for American Premiere of Bat Out of Hell

The jukebox musical based on Meat Loaf’s album of the same name is currently playing at New York City Center.

Bat Out of Hell opened August 8 at New York City Center, and the reviews are in.

Jim Steinman wrote and composed the musical—based on the 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name—which previously bowed in London and Toronto. The story follows Strat, a rebellious gang leader who falls in love with the daughter of a tyrannical ruler in post-apocalyptic world.

The Jay Scheib–helmed production stars Andrew Polec as Strat, Christina Bennington as Raven, Bradley Dean as ruler Falco, and Tony winner Lena Hall as Sloane, Falco’s wife.

See what critics had to say below.

Rounding out the cast are Avionce Hoyles, Danielle Steers, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

Bat Out of Hell is produced by Cohl, Tony Smith, Bob Broderick, Lorne Gertner, David Sonenberg. The musical features choreography by Emma Portner and Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Bausor and Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.