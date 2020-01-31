Read Reviews for BAM's Medea, Starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

By Playbill Staff
Jan 31, 2020
 
Australian writer-director Simon Stone offers a contemporary take on the classic Euripides tragedy, now playing in the Harvey Theater.
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Richard Termine

The Brooklyn Academy of Music celebrated the official opening of Simon Stone's Medea January 30. A contemporary rewrite by the Australian writer-director, the production stars Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale as Anna and Lucas, respectively, the characters based on Euripides' original Medea and Jason.

In Stone's Medea, Anna and Lucas are scientists. After Anna's stint in a psychiatric hospital, and Lucas' affair with a younger woman, the couple faces an uncertain and tumultuous future.

Rounding out the cast are Dylan Baker as Christopher, Victor Almanzar as Herbert, Gabriel Amoroso as Edgar, Jordan Boatman as Elsbeth, Emeka Guindo as Gus, Orson Hong as Gus, Jolly Swag as Edgar, and Madeline Weinstein as Clara.

Medea is playing in the BAM Harvey Theater, where performances began January 12 and have been extended through March 8. Read reviews below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine / Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Gardner)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

Observer (David Cote)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Washington Post

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

READ: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Discuss Upcoming Turn in Medea at BAM

Stone's Medea was previously seen at International Theater Amsterdam (ITA, formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014 and at London's Barbican in 2019 featuring a different cast.

Medea is produced Off-Broadway by ITA, BAM, and David Lan (The Jungle, The Inheritance), who serves as BAM’s Theater Associate.

Production Photos: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in Medea

13 PHOTOS
Dylan Baker and Rose Byrne Richard Termine
Gabriel Amoroso, Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, and Emeka Guindo Richard Termine
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne Richard Termine
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Richard Termine
Rose Byrne and Victor Almanzar Richard Termine
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Richard Termine
Rose Byrne and Gabriel Amoroso Richard Termine
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Richard Termine
Bobby Cannavale, Madeline Weinstein, and Rose Byrne Richard Termine
Dylan Baker and Rose Byrne Richard Termine
