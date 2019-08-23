Read Reviews for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate in London

Read Reviews for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate in London
By Playbill Staff
Aug 23, 2019
Buy Tickets to Appropriate
 
The Donmar Warehouse production, directed by Ola Ince, opened August 22.
Edward Hogg and Steven Mackintosh in <i>Appropriate</i>
Edward Hogg and Steven Mackintosh in Appropriate Marc Brenner

The Donmar Warehouse production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate opened in London August 22. Ola Ince directs the Obie-winning drama about an American family that gather at their late father's home, a former plantation in Arkansas.

The cast is made up of Jaimi Barbakoff, Monica Dolan, Charles Furness, Edward Hogg, Steven Mackintosh, Isabella Pappas, Orlando Roddy, Oliver Savell, Tafline Steen, and Ed Thorn.

Read reviews for the London production, scheduled through October 5, below.

Evening Standard (Zoe Paskett)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

What's on Stage (Sarah Crompton)

Production Photos: Appropriate at London's Donmar Warehouse

Production Photos: Appropriate at London's Donmar Warehouse

11 PHOTOS
Charles Furness in <i>Appropriate</i>
Charles Furness in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Edward Hogg and Steven Mackintosh in <i>Appropriate</i>
Edward Hogg and Steven Mackintosh in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Jaimi Barbakoff in <i>Appropriate</i>
Jaimi Barbakoff in Appropriate Marc Brenner
in <i>Appropriate</i>
Jaimi Barbakoff and Oliver Savell in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Monica Dolan in <i>Appropriate</i>
Monica Dolan in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Monica Dolan, Steven Mackintosh, and Edward Hogg in <i>Appropriate</i>
Monica Dolan, Steven Mackintosh, and Edward Hogg in Appropriate Marc Brenner
in <i>Appropriate</i>
Orlando Roddy in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Orlando Roddy in <i>Appropriate</i>
Orlando Roddy in Appropriate Marc Brenner
in <i>Appropriate</i>
Steven Mackintosh and Monica Dolan in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Tafline Steen and Isabella Pappas in <i>Appropriate</i>
Tafline Steen and Isabella Pappas in Appropriate Marc Brenner
