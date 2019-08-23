Read Reviews for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate in London

The Donmar Warehouse production, directed by Ola Ince, opened August 22.

The Donmar Warehouse production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate opened in London August 22. Ola Ince directs the Obie-winning drama about an American family that gather at their late father's home, a former plantation in Arkansas.

The cast is made up of Jaimi Barbakoff, Monica Dolan, Charles Furness, Edward Hogg, Steven Mackintosh, Isabella Pappas, Orlando Roddy, Oliver Savell, Tafline Steen, and Ed Thorn.

Read reviews for the London production, scheduled through October 5, below.

Evening Standard (Zoe Paskett)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

What's on Stage (Sarah Crompton)