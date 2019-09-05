Read Reviews for Broadway Revival of Betrayal, Starring Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hiddleston

The Harold Pinter play opens September 5 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre following a West End run earlier this year.

The latest Broadway revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, opens September 5 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production arrives in New York following a West End run as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season earlier this year.

Hiddleston (Hamlet, The Avengers), Ashton (Wanderlust), and Cox (Daredevil) make their Broadway debuts in the roles of Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast are Eddie Arnold as the Waiter, as well as standbys Jesmille Darbouze and Dylan S. Wallach.

Directed by Jaime Lloyd, Betrayal recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Performances are scheduled through December 8.

Read reviews for the production below.

Playbill will continue to update this lit as more reviews come in.

Betrayal features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, and sound design and original music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.