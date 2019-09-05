Read Reviews for Broadway Revival of Betrayal, Starring Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hiddleston

By Adam Hetrick
Sep 05, 2019
The Harold Pinter play opens September 5 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre following a West End run earlier this year.
Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hiddleston Marc Brenner

The latest Broadway revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, opens September 5 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production arrives in New York following a West End run as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season earlier this year.

Hiddleston (Hamlet, The Avengers), Ashton (Wanderlust), and Cox (Daredevil) make their Broadway debuts in the roles of Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast are Eddie Arnold as the Waiter, as well as standbys Jesmille Darbouze and Dylan S. Wallach.

Directed by Jaime Lloyd, Betrayal recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Performances are scheduled through December 8.

Read reviews for the production below.

amNY (Matt Windman)

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

Entertainment Weekly (Allison Adato)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

The New York Post (Johnny Oleksinski)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernado and Steven Suskin)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Theater News Online (Jeremy Gerard)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

Vulture/New York Magazine (Sara Holdren)

The Wall Street Journal (Terry Teachout)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this lit as more reviews come in.

WATCH: Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton Reveal What to Expect From Broadway's Betrayal

Betrayal features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, and sound design and original music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Inside Opening Night of Betrayal on Broadway With Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton

Brenda Vaccaro Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charlie Carver Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brandon Victor Dixon Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lena Dunham Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Felipe Escalante and Amy Fine Collins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joel Grey and Merete Muenter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Katrina Lenk Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Isabelle McCalla Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Isabelle McCalla and Bobby Conte Thornton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
