Read Reviews for Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The production, recently seen in a national tour, is playing a 16-week engagement at the Longacre Theatre.

Following a national tour, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical officially opened at Broadway's Longacre Theatre October 16 following previews that began September 20.

The entire company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour reprise their roles on Broadway for the 16-week holiday engagement. The cast is led by Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, a young man who discovers he is the son of gods and suddenly has powers he can't control. McCarrell is joined by Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Be More Chill) directs, and Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit) is choreographer.

The critics have begun filing their reviews; read them below.

Chicago Tribune (Chris Jones)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Gardner and Michael Sommers)

NewYorkTheatreGuide.com (Sarah Downs)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Slant Magazine (Aaron Riccio)

TheatreNewsOnline.com (Sandy Macdonald)

TimeOut New York (Helen Shaw)

Variety (Frank Rizzo)

Vulture (Jackson McHenry)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Check back for updates.

READ: How This Duo Is Adapting The Lightning Thief Into a New Musical

The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, marking his Broadway debut. The show made its New York debut in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it played an extended run and was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards. A national tour, which included a March engagement at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, launched in January in Arkansas.

The Broadway production features set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

READ: From Touring in a Van to Broadway: The Lightning Thief's Journey to the Big Time From Humble Beginnings

The Lightning Thief is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle & Roy Lennox, Meredith Lucio/Van Dean, O’Hara/Rae/Zurcher, Wei-Hwa Huang, Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley, Leah Lane, Tosha Martin, Cara Talty, Fisher/Jacobs Baker/Masotti/Prince, Schroeder Shapiro Productions/Retsios Boghosian, and SJGH Productions.

