Read Reviews for Caryl Churchill’s A Number at the Bridge Theatre in London

The Verdict   Read Reviews for Caryl Churchill’s A Number at the Bridge Theatre in London
By Playbill Staff
Feb 20, 2020
 
Roger Allam and Colin Morgan star in the Polly Findlay-helmed revival.
Roger Allam and Colin Morgan
Roger Allam and Colin Morgan Johan Persson

Performances continue in London for the Bridge Theatre's production of A Number by Caryl Churchill. Polly Findlay directs the Evening Standard Award-winning drama, starring Roger Allam and Colin Morgan.

In A Number, a son discovers he is one of a number of identical copies. Read reviews for the staging below.

Performances of A Number began February 14 and are scheduled through March 14. Meanwhile, at London's Donmar Warehouse, performances continue through April 4 of Churchill's Far Away.

