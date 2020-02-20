Read Reviews for Caryl Churchill’s A Number at the Bridge Theatre in London

Roger Allam and Colin Morgan star in the Polly Findlay-helmed revival.

Performances continue in London for the Bridge Theatre's production of A Number by Caryl Churchill. Polly Findlay directs the Evening Standard Award-winning drama, starring Roger Allam and Colin Morgan.

In A Number, a son discovers he is one of a number of identical copies. Read reviews for the staging below.

Performances of A Number began February 14 and are scheduled through March 14. Meanwhile, at London's Donmar Warehouse, performances continue through April 4 of Churchill's Far Away.