Read Reviews for Caryl Churchill’s A Number at the Bridge Theatre in London

Performances continue in London for the Bridge Theatre's production of A Number by Caryl Churchill. Polly Findlay directs the Evening Standard Award-winning drama, starring Roger Allam and Colin Morgan.
In A Number, a son discovers he is one of a number of identical copies. Read reviews for the staging below.
The Independent (Arjun Neil Alim)
The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)
Time Out London (Andrezej Lukowski)
Performances of A Number began February 14 and are scheduled through March 14. Meanwhile, at London's Donmar Warehouse, performances continue through April 4 of Churchill's Far Away.