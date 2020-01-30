Read Reviews for Charles Busch’s The Confession of Lily Dare at Cherry Lane

The comic melodrama, a celebration of 1930s pre-code cinema, opened January 29 in a production from Primary Stages.

Primary Stages celebrated the opening of Charles Busch’s The Confession of Lily Dare at the Cherry Lane Theater January 29. Starring Busch and directed by Carl Andress, the new play is a comic melodrama that celebrates the gauzy “confession film” tearjerkers of early 1930s pre-code cinema.

Joining playwright and performer Busch, as a woman who goes from convent girl to infamous madame of a string of brothel, is a company made up of Nancy Anderson, Christopher Borg, Howard McGillin, Kendal Sparks, and Jennifer Van Dyck.

Read reviews for The Confession of Lily Dare, which began January 11, below.

The production features set design by B.T. Whitehill, costume design by Rachel Townsend, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, sound design by Bart Fasbender, wig design by Katherine Carr, and original song and arrangements by Tom Judson. Busch’s costumes are designed by Jessica Jahn.

The Confession of Lily Dare is produced in association with Jamie deRoy and Ted Snowdon.

