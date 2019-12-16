Read Reviews for Chicago’s The Light in the Piazza, Starring Renée Fleming and Solea Pfeiffer

The productions continues through December 29.

The Chicago engagement of the new traveling production of The Light in the Piazza began at the Lyric Opera House December 14. The production of the Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas musical stars Renée Fleming as Margaret Johnson; joining her in the Windy City is Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, City Center's Evita) as Clara.

Olivier winner Alex Jennings (The Crown) reprises his performance as Signor Naccarelli after appearing in the Daniel Evans-helmed production's world premiere in London. The cast also includes Rob Houchen as Fabrizio, Marie McLaughlin as Signora Naccarelli, and Malcolm Sinclair as Roy Johnson—all three having performed in the London and Los Angeles engagements.

Read reviews for the Chicago mounting below.

Around the Town Chicago (Alan Bresloff)

Chicago Sun Times (Kyle MacMillan)

Chicago Tribune (Chris Jones)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Rounding out the cast are Suzanne Kantoski as Franca and Eric Sciotto as Giuseppe, as well as Rhona McGregor, Matthew Woodyatt, Jordan Castle, Nicholas Duncan, Chlöe Hart, Molly Lynch, Tom Partridge, and Monica Swayne. Kimberly Grigsby conducts.

In addition to Chicago, the Scenario Two staging is also slated to play Australia in 2020. Fleming will again play Margaret; additional casting will be announced later.

