Read Reviews for Cyrano de Bergerac in London, Starring James McAvoy

Martin Crimp’s adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play opened at the Playhouse Theatre December 6.

X-Men actor James McAvoy continues his collaboration with director Jamie Lloyd in the new London production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which opened at the Playhouse Theatre December .

Martin Crimp's adaptation strips back Edmond Rostand’s 1897 verse drama, presenting the story of the poet with a famously large nose as rap battle-meets-slam poetry.

The play, which continues through February 29, 2020, also stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Eben Figueiredo, Michele Austin, Adam Best, Sam Black, Nari Blair-Mangat, Philip Cairns, Tom Edden, Chris Fung, Adrian Der Gregorian, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Seun Shote, Kiruna Stamell, Nima Taleghani, Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson, and Brinsley Terence.

The production features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Ben and Max Rinham, and fight direction by Kate Waters. Casting is by Stuart Burt.