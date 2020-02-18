Read Reviews for Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug Off-Broadway

Read Reviews for Drew Droege's Happy Birthday Doug Off-Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Feb 18, 2020
 
See what critics think of Droege's latest solo show, now extended through March 29.
Drew Droege
Drew Droege in Happy Birthday Doug Russ Rowland

Last week Drew Droege celebrated the official opening of his comedy Happy Birthday Doug, a follow-up to his long-running Bright Colors and Bold Patterns. The play, which opened February 13, continues its extended run at SoHo Playhouse through March 29 (originally scheduled through March 1).

Happy Birthday Doug sees Doug turning 41. His favorite, and least favorite, gay men have made the invite list for his birthday celebration including friends, nightmares, a few exes, tricks, and even a ghost. Happy Birthday Doug is a wicked and wild hour-long celebration of modern gay culture, with tons of wine.

Read reviews below.

Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Lighting and Sound America (David Barbour)

The New York Times (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

New Now Next (Michael Musto)

The Off-Broadway run, which began February 6, is produced by Michael Urie and Zach Laks, and directed by Tom DeTrinis.

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York’s World Pride Celebration earlier this year, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

Off-Broadway's Happy Birthday Doug Meets the Press

Off-Broadway's Happy Birthday Doug Meets the Press

7 PHOTOS
Drew Droege Poster
Drew Droege Poster Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Drew Droege
Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Drew Droege
Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom DeTrinis
Tom DeTrinis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom DeTrinis
Tom DeTrinis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom DeTrinis and Drew Droege
Tom DeTrinis and Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Zach Laks, Tom DeTrinis, and Drew Droege
Zach Laks, Tom DeTrinis, and Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN
