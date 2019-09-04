Read Reviews for Felix Starro Off-Broadway

The Verdict   Read Reviews for Felix Starro Off-Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Sep 04, 2019
The Ma-Yi show, based on a short story by Filipino-American writer Lysley Tenorio, is now playing at Theatre Row.
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Nacho Tambunting, Francisca Muñoz, and Alan Ariano in Felix Starro Richard Termine

Ma-Yi Theater Company celebrated the official Off-Broadway opening of its latest world premiere, the musical Felix Starro, September 3. Based on a short story by Filipino-American writer Lysley Tenorio, the musical is centered around a young, undocumented immigrant in San Francisco and his famous faith healer grandfather.

Felix Starro, which continues its limited engagement at Theatre Row, is directed by Ma-Yi Producing Artistic Director Ralph B. Peña. The musical features a book and lyrics by novelist and playwright Jessica Hagedorn (Dogeaters), and music by Fabian Obispo.

in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Francisca Muñoz, Caitlin Cisco, Alan Ariano, and Diane Phelan in Felix Starro Richard Termine

The cast of the world premiere is made up of Alan Ariano, Nacho Tambunting, Caitlin Cisco, Francisca Muñoz, Ryan James Ortega, Diane Phelan, and Ching Valdes-Aran.

Read reviews for Felix Starro below. Check back for updates.

Manhattan Digest (Ryan Leeds)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers and David Finkle)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

Time Out New York (Raven Snook)

In Felix Starro, Felix (Ariano) is a famous faith healer in the Philippines, whose clients once included celebrities and big politicians. After falling on hard times, he decides to go to San Francisco for one last healing mission with ailing Filipinos in the Bay Area. Junior (Tambunting), his 19-year-old, orphan grandson, goes along as his assistant, and unbeknownst to Felix, has plans of his own.

Rounding out the creative team are choreographer Brandon Bieber, scenic designer Marsha Ginsberg, costume designer Becky Bodurtha, lighting designer Oliver Wason, and sound designer Julian Evans. Orchestrations are by Paulo K Tiról, Ian Miller is the musical director, Cristina Sison is production stage manager, and Jorge Z. Ortoll is executive producer.

Production Photos: Felix Starro with Ma-Yi Theater Company

Production Photos: Felix Starro with Ma-Yi Theater Company

11 PHOTOS
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Francisca Muñoz, Caitlin Cisco, Alan Ariano, and Diane Phelan in Felix Starro Richard Termine
Alan Ariano, Francisca Muñoz, and Nacho Tambunting in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Alan Ariano, Francisca Muñoz, and Nacho Tambunting in Felix Starro Richard Termine
Caitlin Cisco, Ryan James Ortega, Francisca Muñoz, Nacho Tambunting, Ching Valdes-Aran, and Diane Phelanin <i>Felix Starro</i>
Caitlin Cisco, Ryan James Ortega, Francisca Muñoz, Nacho Tambunting, Ching Valdes-Aran, and Diane Phelan in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Francisca Muñoz, Alan Ariano, Ryan James Ortega, Caitlin Cisco, Nacho Tambunting, Ching Valdes-Aran, and Diane Phelan in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Nacho Tambunting, Francisca Muñoz, and Alan Ariano in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Francisca Muñoz in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Diane Phelan, Ryan James Ortega, Ching Valdes-Aran, Caitlin Cisco, Francisca Muñoz, and Alan Ariano in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Ching Valdes-Aran and Nacho Tambunting in Felix Starro Richard Termine
Ching Valdes-Aran in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Ching Valdes-Aran in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Alan Ariano in Felix Starro Richard Termine
