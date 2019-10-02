Read Reviews for Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

The Verdict   Read Reviews for Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Oct 02, 2019
The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale opens at the Booth Theatre October 2.
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front), and Aneesa Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus

Following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year, Freestyle Love Supreme officially opens on Broadway at the Booth Theatre October 2. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, the improvised, musical hip-hop show features a core nightly cast and a rotating roster of guest stars that includes Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, and many others.

Freestyle Love Supreme's core cast on Broadway is comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

Read reviews for the production, scheduled to run at the Booth through January 2020, below.

Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

NY1 (Roma Torre)

New York Magazine / Vulture (Sara Holdren)

New York Stage Review (Steven Suskin)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo)

New York Theatre Guide (Austin Yang)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Frank Rizzo)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Check out photos from the Broadway production below.

