Read Reviews for Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale opens at the Booth Theatre October 2.

Following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year, Freestyle Love Supreme officially opens on Broadway at the Booth Theatre October 2. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, the improvised, musical hip-hop show features a core nightly cast and a rotating roster of guest stars that includes Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, and many others.

Freestyle Love Supreme's core cast on Broadway is comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

Read reviews for the production, scheduled to run at the Booth through January 2020, below.

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Check out photos from the Broadway production below.



